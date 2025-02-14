Dollar Drops to 2025 Low as Data, Tariffs Dim Bullish View

A worker holds a magnifying glass over a 50 subject US$20 dollar note sheet after being printed by an intaglio printing press at the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of the dollar fell to a fresh year low, as weak retail sales data and uncertainty over US tariff policy widened cracks in the consensus for further gains in the currency.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped as much as 0.5% on Friday, reaching session lows after soft January retail sales boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates further than previously expected this year. The euro advanced for a fourth straight day to its strongest level in three weeks, a day after tariff comments from US President Donald Trump did not include imminent measures against European nations.

The weaker-than-expected numbers and prolonged uncertainty over tariffs are eroding the case for more gains in the US currency. Earlier this month, the dollar shot to its highest level in over two years on expectations that a strong US economy will keep US rates elevated and tariff concerns that sparked a safe-haven rush into the greenback.

“The dollar is in limbo,” said Jordan Rochester, the head of FICC strategy at Mizuho. “It’s a market that remains rather directionless thanks to Trump’s daily change in narrative.”

Speculative traders pared bullish bets for a fourth straight week in the most recent data through Feb. 11, though positioning remains heavily long the dollar, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

This category now hold some $26.5 billion in futures wagers tied to a rise in the US currency, down more than $4.7 billion from the previous week, according to figures aggregated by Bloomberg based on CFTC data. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is down 1% this week, its second week of declines, with gains in the euro, British pound and Australian dollar all weighing on the US currency.

Technical signals tracked by JPMorgan have turned bearish on the dollar, reflecting “more tariff fatigue than anything else,” the bank’s analysts, including Antonin Delair and Meera Chandan, wrote in a Friday note.

Friday’s data, which showed that retail sales slumped in January by the most in nearly two years, “will lead to a repricing in odds for 50 basis point cut in 2025 and undermine dollar in the near-term,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Mizuho’s Rochester cautioned that January’s data likely reflected extreme weather events and retail sales could bounce back next month. Inflation data earlier this week was stronger-than-expected, causing investors to winnow bets on how aggressively the Fed will cut rates this year.

Dollar bears could also be stung if the US sharpens its tariff rhetoric against Europe or other economies, denting the appeal of those currencies.

“Our expectation for incremental dollar strength this year rests mostly on our baseline that Trade War 2.0 will be larger and faster than the first one,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note. “Outside of that, the dollar is still likely to remain at strong levels.”

Bets on a stronger dollar continue to be seen as the most crowded position among rates and currencies traders, according to a Bank of America survey of more than 50 global fund managers conducted this February. Still, nearly half of those investors expected the greenback to peak in the first quarter of this year.

“Valuation and narrower rate differentials are now seen as the main potential dollar headwinds, as the focus shifts away from positioning and fiscal concerns,” wrote a Bank of America team including Adarsh Sinha and Michalis Rousakis in a Friday note.

--With assistance from Ruth Carson.

(Updates with new positioning data starting from fifth paragraph)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.