Wamco Loses $1 Billion From Calstrs in Major Pension Redemption

(Bloomberg) -- The California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the second-biggest US pension, is pulling its roughly $1 billion investment from Western Asset Management Co. as a reckoning continues over criminal fraud charges against the bond manager’s star trader Ken Leech.

The pension, which managed $353 billion as of Jan. 31, is in the process of withdrawing all of its money from Wamco following its investment team’s analysis of risks and returns in the fixed-income portfolio, Calstrs said in an emailed statement.

As recently as this summer, Wamco had the largest allocation, worth $1.1 billion, of any manager in Calstrs’ fixed-income portfolio.

A Wamco spokesperson declined to comment.

Wamco has been hit with a series of large redemptions since late August, when the Franklin Resources Inc. unit revealed that Leech faced a potential enforcement action. That has set off one of the biggest shakeups in the bond market in decades, leading to roughly $120 billion being pulled from Wamco through January.

Ohio’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, the Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund and the Dallas Employees’ Retirement Fund are among clients pulling money from Wamco.

UBS Group AG, BlackRock Inc. and LM Capital Group are now the largest managers of Calstrs’ fixed-income portfolio, according to the pension.

US prosecutors criminally charged Leech in November, accusing him of “cherry picking” favorable trades for certain clients at the expense of others. Leech, who was Wamco’s co-chief investment officer, was granted $10 million bail and pleaded not guilty to fraud in a Manhattan court the following month.

Franklin said last month that it’s integrating much of Wamco into the parent and intends to leave the investment team in place.

