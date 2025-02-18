Chinese Investment Into North America Crashed Before US Election

(Bloomberg) -- China’s investment into North America dropped at the end of last year below levels seen during the worst of the pandemic, a slump caused by hurdles in the US and likely exacerbated by a wait-and-see attitude of firms ahead of the election won by Donald Trump.

Companies only announced $191 million in new investments into Canada, Mexico and the US last quarter, according to new research from US-based consultancy Rhodium Group, a decline of more than 90% from the same period a year earlier.

That was a fraction of the $16.5 billion in outbound investment announced during the final three months of 2024, with the Middle East and Africa the largest destinations for Chinese firms.

The US has become a more hostile place for Chinese companies turned off by tariffs limiting or blocking their exports and growing restrictions on investments into the world’s largest economy.

Case in point: the ban on Chinese electric vehicle technology has led to a capital-light approach to auto-related investment, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. only licensing its technology to Ford Motor Co. for a factory in Michigan.

Minerals, Metals

Globally, foreign investment by Chinese firms continued to be concentrated in the same sectors as before. Almost half went into basic materials, metals and minerals projects.

For the whole year, newly announced investments saw an overall decline of 10% from the previous year, driven by a 70% drop in new car factory projects. Even so, the $58 billion in completed projects marked the highest total since 2020.

A surge in renewable equipment and power generation investments also boosted spending in the energy sector to its highest level since 2019, the data showed. Chinese companies dominate global manufacturing of wind turbines and solar panels and have been facing pressure to set up supply chains abroad to avoid tariffs and meet local production requirements.

China’s official data shows that outbound spending is growing rapidly. The Ministry of Commerce tallied a rise to $144 billion in non-financial commitments last year. According to the central bank, Chinese investors sent $173 billion overseas in 2024, the most since 2016.

But the transaction-level data compiled by Rhodium doesn’t back up the reported increase. The divergence between firm-level data and the official national statistics has been widening since 2019, according to the consultancy.

The official data likely reflects financial flows and money being classified as direct investment so it can leave the country, wrote Rhodium analysts including Thilo Hanemann.

The implication is that “a significant portion” of China’s outward foreign direct investment “does not represent genuine outbound FDI in global real economy operations,” they said.

