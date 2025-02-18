Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite index, U.S. stocks eke out gains

The TMX logo is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rose Tuesday, helped by strength in the energy sector as the prices for oil and natural gas climbed, while U.S. stock markets eked out gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 165.61 points at 25,648.84 after a holiday Monday on both sides of the border.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.26 points at 44,556.34. The S&P 500 index was up 14.95 points at 6,129.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 14.49 points at 20,041.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.46 cents US compared with 70.59 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.12 at US$71.83 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 28 cents at US$4.01 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$48.30 at US$2,949 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.