First-Day IPO Trading Flops Threaten Next Wave of US Debuts

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street loves a perfectly choreographed IPO, with more shares offered and prices increased in the lead-up to the deal, to signal rising demand. At the climax, shares of newly-listed companies pop on their first trading day, priming the market for even more hyped-up debuts.

Instead, three of the US’s four largest initial public offerings this year have traded below their offer price in their first session — a black mark on any deal, never mind while stock benchmarks flirt with record highs.

“The secondary trading shows that investors remain cautious about valuation,” said Rob Stowe, head of Americas equity capital markets at Barclays Plc. “What does this mean going forward? The next set of companies will have to be thoughtful about how they approach investors and how they think about valuation.”

Just two of the US IPOs raising more than $300 million have seen shares rise more than 15% from the offer price — while Venture Global Inc., the year’s biggest, remains down 35% from its IPO price ahead of its Jan. 24 debut. The single-digit returns over a span of days and weeks are well short of what investors expect from IPOs — which are typically sold at a discount to already public peers given their inherent risks.

Venture Global, a liquefied natural gas exporter that initially pitched prospective investors on a $110 billion valuation before slashing expectations, has erased about $24 billion in paper value since its debut last month. Thoma Bravo-backed SailPoint Inc. tumbled as much as 9.7% in its first day and closed $1 below its $23 IPO price. It has traded higher in the subsequent sessions.

The eight companies whose US IPOs this year brought in more than $300 million saw a median day-one return of less than 5%, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. That compares to a median gain of about 12% in the three years prior, the data show.

With artificial intelligence optimism driving equity investors to look past geopolitical risks, powering markets back near record highs, active money managers are forced to find ways to outperform their benchmarks and earn their keep. That’s fueled an increased appetite for new deals, in part because IPOs are typically sold at a discount to their intrinsic value, according to Paul Abrahimzadeh, Citigroup Inc.’s co-head of ECM for North America.

The demand is granting IPO issuers the option of seeking higher prices, and achieving tighter discounts to certain estimates of value, which has resulted in some deals trading below their respective issue prices, Abrahimzadeh said in an interview.

“The fact that some recent IPOs have broken issue price has nothing to do with the strength of the IPO market or the quality of companies going public,” he said. “It has everything to do with the way IPOs are being executed.”

‘There’s a disconnect’

After a three-year dearth of deals, Wall Street was gearing up for more debuts, anticipating that a more pro-business administration would open the IPO floodgates for industries like cryptocurrencies. Stock benchmarks like the S&P 500 have been rising for years with few interruptions, and the VIX, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, remains largely under control.

“The green light should be flashing to say ‘go, go, go’ but oftentimes when people have gone the results aren’t what many of us would’ve expected,” said Clay Hale, co-head of ECM at Wells Fargo & Co. “There’s a disconnect between the metrics that should indicate a strong IPO market and the proof points of low deal activity and some underperformance.”

That’s a concern for the firms poised to move ahead with sizable listings. Companies including CoreWeave and Klarna Group Plc, along with large private equity owned firms like Genesys Cloud Services Inc. and Medline Inc., are weighing going public as soon as in the coming months, and could be valued above $10 billion — if investors agree.

“Activity is being somewhat restrained by an imbalance between what a company and its sponsors think is a fair value and what the market is willing to pay,” said Seth Rubin, head of global ECM at Stifel Financial Corp. “And if the market and companies aren’t aligned then there shouldn’t be an IPO.”

