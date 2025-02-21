S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble

People work on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor in New York on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 350 points Friday amid broad-based losses, while a 2.2. per cent loss on the Nasdaq led the declines in U.S. stock markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 367.05 points at 25,147.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 748.63 points at 43,428.02. The S&P 500 index was down 104.39 points at 6,013.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 438.36 points at 19,524.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.39 cents US compared with 70.48 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$2.08 at US$70.40 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up four cents at US$4.13 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$2.90 at US$2,953.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$4.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.