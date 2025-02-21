TSX down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

People work on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor in New York on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading as the energy, base metal and technology sectors all came under pressure while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 156.57 points at 25,357.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 378.24 points at 43,798.41. The S&P 500 index was down 35.39 points at 6,082.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 132.00 points at 19,830.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.38 cents US compared with 70.48 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.57 at US$70.91 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$4.25 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$9.30 at US$2,946.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$4.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.