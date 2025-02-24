Wood Group confirms fresh takeover approach from Sidara

John Wood Group Plc confirmed that it has received a fresh takeover offer from engineering company Sidara, after a previous approach last year ended without a deal.

Sidara will be required to announce whether it intends to make a firm offer by March 24, Wood Group said in a statement on Monday. The approach was first reported by the Financial Times.

“There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer,” according to the statement. Shares of Wood Group rose 31% to 34.5 pence as of 2:54 p.m. in London trading.

Last year, Sidara chose not to proceed to a formal bid for Wood Group after months of courtship, citing “geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty.” That decision marked the end of a bumpy period for Wood Group’s investors, with shares of the Scottish firm fluctuating as it received no less than nine takeover offers from two potential buyers in just a year and a half.

The energy services company plunged to a record low earlier this month after an independent review uncovered “weaknesses and failures” in its business. The company said it expects free cash flow to be wiped out this year, reflecting weaker trading and costs emerging from the review.

It plans to shore up its balance sheet with as much as $200 million of asset sales this year, while also undertaking a “detailed, holistic assessment” of all potential refinancing options.

Founded in Beirut in 1956 as Dar Al-Handasah, family-owned Sidara is a global design and engineering firm with more than 300 offices in 60 countries, according to its website. It posted revenue of $2.8 billion last year.

James Herron, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.