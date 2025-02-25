TSX down 150 points as energy, base metal and tech stocks fall

Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in energy, base metal and technology stocks, while the price of oil fell below US$70 per barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 150.32 points at 25,000.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.95 points at 43,466.16. The S&P 500 index was down 55.68 points at 5,927.57, while the Nasdaq composite was down 328.13 points at 18,958.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.97 cents US compared with 70.30 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.80 at US$68.90 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$4.04 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$55.60 at US$2,907.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.53 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.