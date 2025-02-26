Nvidia’s solid earnings report falls short of blowout level

Tech goliath Nvidia reported a beat in revenue for Q4 as its Blackwell tech saw a growth in demand. Blueshore Financial portfolio manager Claudio Chisani reacts

Nvidia Corp., the chipmaker at the center of an AI spending boom, gave solid quarterly results and a bullish revenue forecast for the current period, even if the numbers didn’t reach the blowout level that some investors were banking on.

Sales will be about $43 billion in the fiscal first quarter, which runs through April, the company said Wednesday. Analysts had estimated $42.3 billion on average, with some projections ranging as high as $48 billion. Gross profit margins also will be a bit short of projections.

The outlook comes at a shaky time for the AI industry. Nvidia shares have dipped this year on concerns that data center operators will slow spending. Chinese startup DeepSeek also sparked fears that chatbots can be developed on the cheap, potentially reducing the need for Nvidia’s powerful chips for AI.

Nvidia shares fell less than 1% in extended trading late Wednesday after the report was released. The stock had been down 2.2% this year, following stratospheric gains in 2023 and 2024 that turned Nvidia into the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

Nvidia has been the biggest beneficiary of a massive surge in AI spending, doubling the size of its revenue the past two years. Many of the largest technology companies are pouring tens of billions of dollars into data center hardware, and Nvidia is the dominant seller of processors that create and run AI software.

Nvidia's Revenue Explosion | Spending on AI-related hardware drives surge (Bloomberg)

Along the way, Nvidia and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang have become synonymous with the AI revolution — and the biggest bellwether for how it’s progressing. Huang has spent much of the past two years cross-crossing the world as an evangelist for AI technology and believes it’s still in the early stages of spreading throughout the economy.

Sales in the fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 26, rose to $39.3 billion. That matched estimates, though some projections ranged as high as $42 billion. Underlining just how quickly the company has grown: Its latest quarterly sales were bigger than Nvidia’s annual revenue two years ago, when it totaled $27 billion.

Profit was 89 cents a share, minus certain items. Wall Street was looking for 84 cents.

The data center unit, by far Nvidia’s biggest source of revenue, generated sales of $35.6 billion. That beat the average estimate of $34.1 billion. Gaming-related sales — once Nvidia’s core business — amounted to $2.5 billion. Analysts projected $3.02 billion on average. Automotive was $570 million.

Heading into the earnings report, analysts had expressed concern about near-term growth in Nvidia’s biggest business, which serves data center customers. The big question was whether supply constraints and a shift to the company’s latest design, Blackwell, would slow growth. The new technology is more sophisticated, bringing manufacturing challenges.

On that point, Nvidia was upbeat. The company got $11 billion of revenue from Blackwell in the fourth quarter, something Nvidia described as the “fastest product ramp” in its history.

“We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter,” Huang said in the statement. “Demand for Blackwell is amazing.”

DeepSeek added to the worries after releasing a powerful AI model that it said required far fewer resources to create. The announcement in late January led to a widespread selloff in AI-related shares. Nvidia shed a staggering $589 billion of capital in one day of trading, a record for the markets.

But key Nvidia customers, such as Microsoft Corp., have maintained their capital expenditure plans, suggesting that the AI spending surge will remain strong.