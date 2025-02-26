TSX up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also push higher

The Bay Street Financial District is shown next to the CN Tower in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the technology and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 208.80 points at 25,412.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.12 points at 43,777.28. The S&P 500 index was up 49.93 points at 6,005.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 242.60 points at 19,268.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.70 cents US compared with 69.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up 18 cents at US$69.11 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$3.99 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$11.40 at US$2,930.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.