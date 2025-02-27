Pembina Pipeline Corp. earns $572 million in fourth quarter

The corporate logo of Pembina Pipeline Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it earned $572 million in its fourth quarter. That’s down from $698 million a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company says revenues for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $2.15 billion, up from $1.84 billion during the same quarter in 2023.

Earnings per diluted common share were 92 cents, down from $1.21 a year earlier.

Pembina’s earnings and revenues for the full financial year rose from 2023.

Pipeline volumes rose during the quarter and the full financial year.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL)

