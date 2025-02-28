Michael Lee-Chin says nuclear power poised to replace fossil fuels over the long term

Renowned businessman and Portland Holdings chairman Michael Lee-Chin explains why he's investing in nuclear power and what investors should know about exposure

As countries and companies rush to make strategic changes to accomplish their net zero goals by 2050, nuclear power will replace fossil fuels over the next decades, billionaire investor and entrepreneur Michael Lee-Chin told BNN Bloomberg.

Lee-Chin, who is the Chairman of Portland Holdings, said an interview Friday he is investing in nuclear power because it is the only known source of energy that is dense, scalable, always on, and clean.

He adds investors should pay close attention to non-fossil fuels alternatives given that “whenever there is a shift in the dominant source of energy, there is also a shift in economic power.”

Lee-Chin adds that investors should be looking forward as he believes those who have become very successful at creating wealth through investments used a simple formula known as the three Ps “predict, plan for the prediction and persevere.”

Lee-Chin is investing in nuclear energy through its Portland Replacement of Fossil Fuels Alternative Fund. The fund has over $11 million of net assets with an objective to provide positive long‐term total returns by investing primarily in a portfolio of securities focused on businesses active in industries which will drive the transition from traditional energy to sustainable energy sources.