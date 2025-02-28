Synopsys Preparing Around $10 Billion Bond Deal for Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc. is looking to sell around $10 billion of bonds as soon as next week to help finance its $34 billion acquisition of software maker Ansys Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The maker of software for designing computer chips asked Bank of America Corp., HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls on Friday, a different person said. At $10 billion, the debt sale would be the biggest non-financial deal this year.

A representative for Synopsys didn’t respond to requests for comment. JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment. HSBC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The bond sale would come after Synopsys reported quarterly results that beat consensus estimates. It also recently won conditional approval from the European Union’s merger watchdog for the planned buyout, one nod in its long regulatory approval process.

In January 2024, the Sunnyvale, California-based business agreed to buy Ansys for about $34 billion in cash and stock. It arranged a $16 billion loan with a group of banks to help fund the purchase, which at the time was the second-largest ever bridge loan for a merger in the technology sector.

Some $60 billion of fresh high-grade issuance is expected next week as US companies take advantage of financing costs that are near year-to-date lows. Those include a potential jumbo deal from Mars Inc. to help fund its $36 billion purchase of snack maker Kellanova. Other blue-chip firms marketing possible deals are Nucor Corp. and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.; both companies are conducting fixed-income investor calls Friday.

