Private Credit Paychecks Jump as Asset-Based Lending Expands

(Bloomberg) -- Compensation packages in structured finance and private credit are surging as competition for people heats up in New York and London.

Average pay increases for external moves picked up to 21% in 2024, according to data compiled by credit industry recruitment firm RCQ Associates. Employees who stayed in their roles saw overall compensation rise 16% in the US, reflecting improved bonuses.

“This sector, and in particular asset-backed finance, has the fastest growing compensation levels within credit,” Edward James, the firm’s founding director, told Bloomberg.

The highest levels of competition were for the Vice President level, according to a RCQ note to clients seen by Bloomberg. By contrast there was a decline in external hiring for more junior analyst and associate titles.

A US-based managing director in a private credit firm would typically receive annual compensation of between $1 million and $2 million, plus carry interest — a share of profits — of between 3% and 15%, the note showed. That’s higher than in London, where the total is between £600,000 ($760,000) and £1.5 million.

Hiring to handle loans backed by assets has been particularly active, as it’s seen as an area of growth. This market is on track to reach $1.3 trillion in 2030, up from $625 billion in 2023, according to estimates by consultancy firm Maximize Market Research.

Recent moves in asset-based finance include Oaktree Capital Management boosting its team by hiring from Atalaya Capital Management, Waterfall Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Point72 Asset Management is also building asset-based investments and hired Todd Hirsch, formerly of Blackstone Inc., as head of private capital.

Other areas where banks and asset managers are likely to continue increasing staff are for collateralized loan obligations and commercial-mortgage backed securities, RCQ said. Hiring for significant risk transfers has been largely driven by investors in London and is also expected to remain elevated.

The RCQ data was based on 113 moves last year that it had salary figures for, James said.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.