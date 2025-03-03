TSX down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

A man looks at a large screen showing various financial information in the Scotiabank Plaza Concourse in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in energy and technology stocks, while U.S. markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.64 points at 25,382.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.41 points at 43,823.50. The S&P 500 index was down 7.24 points at 5,947.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.13 points at 18,823.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.44 cents US compared with 69.26 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was down 23 cents at US$69.53 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$3.97 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$49.00 at US$2,897.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up six cents at US$4.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.