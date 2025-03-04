Defense Is Bankers Hot Pitch for New Bond Deals

(Bloomberg) -- Bankers are pitching Europe’s defense firms to take on more debt that can be converted into equity after the region’s beefed-up plans for military spending sent the sector’s shares soaring.

Dealmakers argue that Germany’s Rheinmetall AG and France’s Safran SA can take advantage of huge investor interest to issue convertible debt at low rates, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Both firms have existing bonds of this type, which have seen yields turn deeply negative.

The sales pitch comes as the European Union proposes extending €150 billion ($158 billion) in loans to boost the region’s defense, following US President Donald Trump ordering a pause on all military aid to Ukraine. The plans for increased spending has made six of the top 10 performing stocks in Europe this year defense firms, with tank and weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall leading the pack.

“Europe is waking up from its slumber with the cold realization that the US may be not so inclined to assist militarily as in the past,” said Alexandre Fade, a convertible bond portfolio manager at Fisch Asset Management. “In that environment, European defense-exposed convertibles bonds are an excellent vehicle to finance growth-driven companies, and investors more than often are getting nicely rewarded.”

The spike in prices has pushed Rheinmetall’s two convertible bonds — which can be swapped for shares upon maturity at a pre-agreed price — both to an eye-popping cash price of around 373 cents on the euro, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This translates to yields of -24% and -39% respectively.

Safran, which supplies aerospace and defense systems and equipment, has a €730 million convertible bond at a cash price of 260 cents, translating to a yield of -11%. The company plans to exercise an option to redeem those bonds early. That’s something borrowers often do after a massive spike in the cash price.

While these negative yields are largely academic and a product of the soaring share prices, the performance does mean that the companies should be able to issue bonds at extremely low coupons and still generate strong demand, one of the people said. A Rheinmetall spokesperson declined to comment, while Safran did not respond to requests for comment.

With Europe’s convertible bond issuance having hit the lowest level on record in 2024, investors are desperate for any new paper — let alone from a sector that is quickly becoming strategically vital.

Both Rheinmetall and Safran are firmly in investment-grade territory. Moody’s Ratings said in April last year that Rheinmetall’s gross leverage stood at 2.1 times earnings, adequate for its Baa2 rating. Meanwhile S&P Global Ratings in May predicted Safran’s leverage would be around 0.5 times or lower over the next two years.

Investors would also be getting downside protection from convertible bonds, Fade said. Holders are due to get repaid the principle, so such debt tends not to fall as much as stocks if there’s a selloff. While it’s hard to find analysts who are not positive on the defense sector, share valuations have surged to record levels and the scale of the rally echoes the hype seen in the tech bubble 25 years ago.

Sharp swings could attract hedge fund investors as well, another of the people said. Hedge funds often buy convertible bonds and place short positions on the underlying stock, with volatility a key element for the success of this so-called convertible arbitrage strategy.

(Adds response from Rheinmetall spokesperson.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.