Trump Approves Permit Extension for Exxon’s Golden Pass LNG

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration extended a permit for a major US liquefied natural gas export project Wednesday as the president seeks to follow through on a pledge to supply Asia and other nations with the fuel.

The Energy Department approved a request from Golden Pass LNG, a Texas project co-owned by QatarEnergy LNG and Exxon Mobil Corp, to extend the deadline to put the terminal in service to November 30, 2029. Previously, Golden Pass was required under its license to start up by November 30, 2026.

The move comes as Energy Secretary Chris Wright vowed to approve LNG export projects that have languished in some cases for years. The agency announced last month conditional approval to Commonwealth LNG to ship millions of tons of the fuel a year from a planned facility near Cameron, Louisiana.

“Exporting US LNG supports American jobs, bolsters our national security and strengthens America’s position as a world energy leader,” Wright said in a statement. “President Trump has pledged to restore energy dominance for the American people, and I am proud to help deliver on that agenda with today’s permit extension.”

The approvals come after President Donald Trump lifted a moratorium put in place by the Biden administration on the approval of new permits to sell LNG abroad, put in place after opposition from activists who say the approvals lock in decades of global warming causing emissions.

Other companies awaiting Energy Department approval for export projects include Venture Global Inc. and Energy Transfer LP. Companies need the permits in order to sell to buyers in Europe and China and to secure financing to build multibillion dollar LNG projects that take years to complete.

