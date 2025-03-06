Canada, Mexico currencies rally on signs of tariff relief

Shaun Osborne, managing director and chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, shares his analysis on the loonie if Canada and the U.S. can't come to a resolution.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso strengthened amid fresh signs of reprieve from crippling US tariffs that came into effect just days ago.

Both currencies had jumped to session highs earlier Thursday after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signaled Trump might walk back on some planned levies. They held on to gains after Trump said in a social media post that he will exempt Mexico from his new 25% tariffs on any goods and services that fall under the North American trade agreement known as USMCA.

“The rapid reversal of the tariff announced today helped alleviate growth and inflation concerns from prolonged tariff disruptions,” said Dan Pan, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank.

It’s not clear that Trump will extend the full USMCA pause to Canada. Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said conversations with the US are continuing with the goal of removing tariffs, adding that a call with Trump was “constructive.”

The loonie rose as much as 0.7%, while the peso climbed 1%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped as much as 0.4%, down for a fourth session.

“With over half of Canadian exports to the US covered under USMCA, an exemption would be material if it is provided,” said Sarah Ying, head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. “However we are still wary that Lutnick didn’t provide details on ‘how much’ reprieve we would get - maybe we don’t see 25%, but do we see 0%?”

Whirlwind

Currencies from both countries have seen a frenzied few days as traders make sense of the Trump administration’s tariff plans. After the US president applied across-the-board 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico earlier this week, with the exception of Canadian energy, which faced a 10% rate, the two nations have hinted at retaliatory measures.

On Wednesday, Trump offered a one-month exemption to automobiles covered by USMCA, and administration officials were considering exempting certain agricultural imports. The president has tied the tariffs, as well as a 20% duty on China, to the flow of illicit fentanyl and migration into the US.

“Plenty of headline risks remain as today’s delay is just another effort to kick the can down the road. The tariff uncertainty hurts Mexico’s domestic growth outlook as well as the US,” Standard Chartered’s Pan said. “As the US growth narrative shifts from exceptionalism to rising risks of recession, there may also be negative repercussions for Mexico.”

