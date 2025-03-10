Dumping of US Stocks by Fast-Money Traders Appears to Be Easing

A pedestrian walks along Exchange Place near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Selling of US stocks by a closely watched group of investors appears to be easing after weeks of steep market losses, according to Wall Street banks.

Selling pressure coming from so-called systematic funds, which take cues form the market direction rather than fundamentals, could soon ebb, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk. Meanwhile, TD Securities and Citigroup Inc. say it’s already happening.

The actions of this set of quick-twitch, algorithm-driven investors is important because their aggressive offloading of shares has been a headwind contributing to the market’s tumble of late. The slide in the S&P 500 Index deepened on Monday as worries mounted that US economic growth is weakening amid rising trade tensions. The S&P 500 Index sank as much as 2.7%, teetering closer to a correction.

“While fear of risk-off continues to grow, US equity indexes are in no-man’s land for algo flows,” said Daniel Ghali, senior strategist at TD Securities.

TD says that selling across systematic funds may already have peaked, with commodity trading advisers, or CTAs, capitulating on the majority of their long positions.

