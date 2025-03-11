Massive Unwind Makes US Junk Bonds Riskier Bet Than Europe’s

(Bloomberg) -- As the America First trade unwinds across markets, a key indicator is showing that investors are now more worried about lower-rated US companies than European ones.

For the first time in two years, investors are demanding a bigger premium to hold junk-rated US debt than the European equivalent, reflecting fears that President Donald Trump’s tariff regime will lead to a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy. At the same time, spreads are tightening across the Atlantic as ambitious fiscal plans re-write the investment playbook, boosting multiple asset classes.

“Investors went short EU credit right after the US election, and perhaps got too bearish. Now you are seeing a massive unwind of that position,” said Fahd Malik, a high yield portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

Like many of his peers, Malik attributes the market reversal to measures announced by European countries, particularly Germany, which plans to unlock hundreds of billions of euros in defense and infrastructure spending.

Now, the compensation investors demand to hold US junk-rated bonds over risk-free Treasuries has jumped to around 340 basis points, widening about 50 basis points in a matter of weeks. By contrast, the spread between Bloomberg’s index of pan-European high-yield bonds and the benchmark has shrunk to about 320 basis points.

Junk-bond spreads are a gauge of investors’ perceptions about the outlook for businesses, and as such can be a powerful leading indicator of overall economic health.

When growth is expected to be robust, speculative-grade companies are seen as less likely to default, and so traders are willing to accept a lower yield premium for taking on the debt. That was the case until recently in the US market, where spreads dropped to their lowest level since 2007 after the presidential election on bets that tax cuts and deregulation under Trump would power growth.

But this trade is reversing rapidly. Concerns about tariffs are souring US sentiment and cracks in the economy are starting to appear.

“Recent economic news have surprised to the upside in Europe and to the downside in the US,” said Dominique Toublan, head of US credit strategy at Barclays. “The recent tariff news and the European defense spending announcement have an asymmetric impact on spreads on each side of the Atlantic.”

Huge Moves

A similar pattern can be seen in the equities market, with the S&P 500 down nearly 5% so far this year as European stocks have soared about 7%.

The unwinding of the America First trade is hitting some sectors harder than others. Renewable energy and discretionary retail are among the worst performers in the Bloomberg US high yield index, data show.

In a similar European index, sectors that would benefit from a broader economic boost such as real estate and retail are among the best performers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Going forward, investors are eyeing up industries that would benefit from an overhaul of the region’s military, with a number of defense-related names among gainers.

“There are a number of European companies which benefit from the multiplier effect from fiscal spending on defense,” said Catherine Braganza, a senior credit analyst at Insight Investment, who said she is looking to add positions in European bonds in sectors including chemicals, equipment leasing and infrastructure.

Some European junk bonds have already had a dramatic turnaround. The debt of French satellite operator Eutelsat SA, a name previously favored by short-sellers, has jumped from near-distressed levels to around par. Both Eutelsat and Luxembourg-based SES SA are part of the European Union’s plans find an alternative to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites in Ukraine.

The credit impact is also being felt in the primary market. As of Monday, more than 10 high-grade companies were considering delaying US corporate bond sales after Trump said over the weekend that the economy is facing a “period of transition” amid tariffs, pushing stocks down globally and triggering a risk-off reaction.

While no high-yield bond sales were withdrawn from the market, Canadian natural gas and crude oil producer NorthRiver Midstream pulled an $810 million leveraged loan from the syndicated market on Monday. This is the fifth transaction to get yanked from the broadly-syndicated loan market in the US in the last month.

Loans in the secondary market also languished below 97 cents on the dollar on Monday, according to the Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan Index, extending their pullback from the near-3-year high set in late January. And just $60.6 million was added to leveraged-loan funds in the latest week, according to LSEG Lipper data, compared with $725.1 million a week earlier. The last two weeks are the only weeks with less than $1 billion of inflows this year.

Meanwhile, European primary markets are functioning as normal. At least five investment-grade borrowers and two junk borrowers have either launched or priced deals this week. This included an AT1 transaction by Bank of Ireland Group Plc, a risky type of bank debt. It’s also been a busy start to the week in Europe’s leveraged loan market, with nine deals launched since Monday.

To be sure, credit spreads and credit generally are still in relatively good shape in the US. Secondary prices haven’t fallen off a cliff while corporate bond spreads still remain within touching distance of 18-year lows and are likely to remain so unless recession fears, which have been increasing, are realized.

Still, Germany’s loosening of the purse strings after decades of fiscal discipline is a structural change for the European market, and one that could give a decisive push to a continent known for its torpid economic growth.

“At the beginning of this year, we were more defensive on European high-yield compared to the US,” said Srikanth Sankaran, Citigroup Inc.’s head of European credit strategy. “But the growth impulse from more government spending on infrastructure and defense has made it a decent spot to be.”

--With assistance from Yuling Yang.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.