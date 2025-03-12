Porsche to debut electric Cayenne SUV in the U.S. this year

A sign at the Porsche AG first worldwide electric vehicle charging lounge in Bingen, Germany, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The first Porsche Charging Lounge in the world is heated and air-conditioned by a heat pump that operates without fossil fuels, according to their press release. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Porsche AG plans to unveil the electric version of its popular Cayenne luxury sport utility vehicle in the U.S. at the end of this year.

The decision to premiere the battery-powered version of its top-selling model on the West Coast was influenced by robust US demand for its electric Macan SUV, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said. The US recently replaced China as Porsche’s largest market.

“Deliveries and incoming orders in 2025 are showing us that we’re striking a chord with the electric Macan and that electromobility does indeed have an audience in North America,” Blume said in a statement.

Porsche’s move comes as President Donald Trump threatens European carmakers with import tariffs as high as 25 per cent. More than a quarter of the German manufacturer’s deliveries went to North America last year, all of which had to be imported from Europe.

Porsche is one of the automakers that could be hit hardest by additional U.S. duties, but the company currently has no plans to start making cars there. “Our volumes are quite simply too small for that,” Blume said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Porsche lowered its medium-term margin target as it struggles with tumbling sales in China. The Volkswagen AG-controlled brand warned that it’s embarking on an “extensive rescaling” with model, software and battery investments that will take a toll on this year’s financial results.

