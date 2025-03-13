TSX, U.S. markets see declines in late-morning trading Thursday

Partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management Bill Harris explains how investors can find opportunities in the Canadian market amid volatility.

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell almost 150 points while U.S. markets were also down in late-morning trading Thursday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 146.50 points at 24,276.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 461.13 points at 40,889.80. The S&P 500 index was down 64.37 points at 5,534.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 285.60 points at 17,362.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.44 cents US compared with 69.49 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up 87 cents at US$66.81 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up five cents at US$4.14 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$40.90 at US$2,987.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up six cents at US$4.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press