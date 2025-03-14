TSX, U.S. markets rise, gold price tops US$3,000 an ounce for first time

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Canada’s main stock index rose alongside U.S. markets, while the price of gold topped the US$3,000 an ounce mark for the first time ever in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 254.45 points at 24,457.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 429.05 points at 41,242.62. The S&P 500 index was up 75.36 points at 5,596.88, while the Nasdaq composite was up 301.63 points at 17,604.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.46 cents US compared with 69.40 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was up 18 cents at US$66.73 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$4.03 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.70 at US$2,994.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$4.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

