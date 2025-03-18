S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also in the red

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada’s main stock index fell more than 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also dropped.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 153.74 points at 24,631.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 343.23 points at 41,498.40. The S&P 500 index was down 67.56 points at 5,607.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 314.63 points at 17,494.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.87 cents US compared with 69.91 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up five cents US at US$67.42 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up eight cents US at US$4.09 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$30.70 at US$3,036.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents US at US$4.99 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.