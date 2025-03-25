‘Canada’s ETF market is at a pivotal moment’: J.P. Morgan Asset Management lists 2 ETFs on the TSX

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is expanding its exchange traded fund (ETF) offerings in Canada, launching two new ETFs.

In a press release Tuesday, J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it is listing the JPMorgan US Value Active ETF and the JPMorgan US Growth Active ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The move comes amid broader ETF enthusiasm in the Canadian marketplace, with assets in ETFs surpassing $500 billion for the first time last year, Bloomberg News reported in January.

“The Canadian market continues to see strong demand for more sophisticated investment products that have the potential to provide returns and take advantage of a rapidly changing world,” Travis Hughes, the head of Canada at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said in the release.

“As a company with a longstanding history of serving our clients within Canada, we are proud to be addressing this demand by providing investors with access to value and growth equity strategies through these two new actively managed ETFs.”

The two ETFs represent differing strategies. According to the release the JPMorgan US Value Active ETF looks to find companies at attractive valuations, while the JPMorgan US Growth Active ETF looks to find “underappreciated growth opportunities.”

“Through JAVA and JGRO, investors can access opportunities across both growth and value segments with JAVA focusing on sectors like financial, health care and industrials and JGRO capitalizing on growth in sectors like tech, communication services and consumer discretionary,” Jay Rana, head of Canadian advisor business at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said in the press release.

“By not limiting investments to one category of equities, investors can position their portfolios to protect against market volatility while benefiting from the potential of rapidly growing segments.”

The listing comes after J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched two ETFs in Canada in October 2024.

“Canada’s ETF market is at a pivotal moment, with growing demand for actively managed solutions that offer investors greater flexibility and potential for outperformance,” Rana said.

“Value and growth-focused ETFs offer investors the ability to tailor their approach to different market conditions while benefiting from the expertise of active management.”