Greg Newman’s Top Picks for March 28, 2025

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group ScotiaMcLeod, shares his outlook on North American equities and dividend stocks.

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American equities and dividend stocks

Top Picks: Telus, Altagas, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Picking stocks always involves assumptions. Forecasting the direction of interest rates and earnings are one set of variables. Future government policies are another set. At present, this last one is most opaque.

What will the ultimate tariffs be? How long will they last? I believe the more likely outcome is that eventually “this too shall largely pass” for various reasons.

That said given the heightened uncertainty, higher valuations and fat tail risk, we are erring on the side of caution.

Market-moving news, fast: Get the BNN Bloomberg App now

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

TOP PICKS:

Greg Newman's Top Picks: Telus, AltaGas & Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group ScotiaMcLeod, shares his top stock picks to watch in the market.

Telus (T TSX)

Telus offers investors a decent growth rate at an attractive price while paying a high dividend.

AltaGas (ALA TSX)

Altagas offers investors a nice growth rate at an attractive price while paying a reasonable and growing dividend.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)

BIP.un offers investors a nice growth rate at an attractive price while paying an attractive and growing dividend.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND T TSX Y Y Y ALA TSX Y Y Y BIP.UN TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: MAY 15, 2024

Greg Newman's Past Picks: Amazon, Manulife & Intact Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group ScotiaMcLeod, discusses his past stock picks and how they're doing in the market today.

Amazon (AMZN NASD)

Then: US$185.99

Now: US$194.15

Return: 4%

Total Return: 4%

Manulife (MFC TSX)

Then: $35.55

Now: $44.20

Return: 24%

Total Return: 29%

Intact Financial (IFC TSX)

Then: $226.10

Now: $286.71

Return: 27%

Total Return: 29%

Total Return Average: 21%