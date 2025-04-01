S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also gain ground

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology, base metal and utility sectors, while U.S. markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 146.90 points at 25,064.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.46 points at 42,083.22. The S&P 500 index was up 25.48 points at 5,637.33, while the Nasdaq composite was up 151.26 points at 17,450.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.86 cents US compared with 69.56 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up 17 cents US at US$71.65 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 10 cents US at US$4.02 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.10 at US$3,164.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents US at US$5.05 a pound.

