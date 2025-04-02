Apple shares slide after tariffs threaten to hit production hubs

A customer looks at an Apple iPhone 16 smartphone at the Apple Inc. BKC store in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Apple launched the iPhone 16 lineup in almost 60 countries on Friday. But the device wont come installed with Apple Intelligence  the much-anticipated AI software that the company has been touting since June. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Apple Inc. slid as much as 5.6 per cent in late trading after President Donald Trump announced tariffs that target its overseas production hubs, potentially making the iPhone maker more vulnerable to the levies than anticipated.

The tariffs, announced during a White House event, would reach 34 per cent for China, the administration said Wednesday. Vietnam and India — two other manufacturing centers for Apple — would be 46 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

The announcement jolted investors, who have grown increasingly concerned that tariffs will hurt Apple’s bottom line. Though the company has begun to diversify its production away from China, the wide-ranging tariffs are poised to affect the very places it has shifted toward.

The shares fell as low as $211.32 in extended trading after closing at $223.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11 per cent this year through the close.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.