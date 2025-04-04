ADVERTISEMENT

Algo traders are rapidly turning more bearish on crude oil

By Mia Gindis

Fuel and crude oil storage tanks at the Galp Energia SGPS SA Sines refinery plant in Sines, Portugal, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Goncalo Fonseca/Bloomberg)

Algorithmic traders are rushing to walk back bullish positions on crude at a speed not seen since the 2023 bank failures.

Commodity trading advisers, which tend to accelerate price moves, rushed to hasten their bearish tilt overnight to sit at 73% short in West Texas Intermediate, compared with 9% just a day earlier, according to data from Bridgeton Research Group. The global benchmark Brent is positioned at 45% short, compared with 27% long on April 3, the firm said. That’s the most dramatic shift in positioning since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, heralding the start of a new bearish chapter for the crude industry on par with the biggest market meltdowns of the past decade.

CTAs have emerged as a dominant market force in recent years, making up an outsize portion of trading volumes and intensifying periods of heightened volatility.

WTI futures have fallen about 14% in just two days, while Brent also hit the lowest since 2021, as a surprise OPEC+ move to bring back more output than previously announced compounded worries about oversupply just as Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten energy demand.

Other industrial commodities, like palladium and silver, also saw a flurry of CTA movement. Copper swung 54% to now sit at 9% short and just breached key levels that threaten to take it further, Bridgeton said.

