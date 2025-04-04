Algo traders are rapidly turning more bearish on crude oil

Algorithmic traders are rushing to walk back bullish positions on crude at a speed not seen since the 2023 bank failures.

Commodity trading advisers, which tend to accelerate price moves, rushed to hasten their bearish tilt overnight to sit at 73% short in West Texas Intermediate, compared with 9% just a day earlier, according to data from Bridgeton Research Group. The global benchmark Brent is positioned at 45% short, compared with 27% long on April 3, the firm said. That’s the most dramatic shift in positioning since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, heralding the start of a new bearish chapter for the crude industry on par with the biggest market meltdowns of the past decade.

CTAs have emerged as a dominant market force in recent years, making up an outsize portion of trading volumes and intensifying periods of heightened volatility.

WTI futures have fallen about 14% in just two days, while Brent also hit the lowest since 2021, as a surprise OPEC+ move to bring back more output than previously announced compounded worries about oversupply just as Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten energy demand.

Other industrial commodities, like palladium and silver, also saw a flurry of CTA movement. Copper swung 54% to now sit at 9% short and just breached key levels that threaten to take it further, Bridgeton said.

