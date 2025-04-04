Oil slumps to three-year low on hit from tariffs and OPEC supply

A pump jack in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Oil steadied following its biggest one-day jump in almost a year as fears that Israel may decide to strike Iranian crude facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage kept the market on edge. Photographer: Anthony Prieto/Bloomberg

Oil tumbled for a second day, sinking to the lowest in more than three years as traders digested a surprise output increase by OPEC+ and U.S. President Donald Trump’s potentially demand-sapping tariffs.

Global benchmark Brent has lost more than 10% in two days, while U.S. futures are trading at their lowest since May 2023.

The declines were triggered Thursday by Trump’s deluge of tariffs that threaten both global economic growth and consumption. Hours later, OPEC and its allies tripled a planned output hike for May, in what delegates called a deliberate effort to drive down prices to punish members that have pumped above their quota.

Crude’s retreat marks a fresh attempt to break out of the $15 trading range of the past six months. During that period, OPEC+ supply curbs were seen to put a floor under the market, while the group’s ample spare capacity acted as a ceiling. This week’s unexpected production increase raises questions about whether the alliance will continue to defend higher prices.

The dual hit from OPEC+ and tariffs has prompted a rush by traders and Wall Street banks to reassess their outlook for the market. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and ING Groep NV are among those lowering their price forecasts, citing risks to demand and higher supplies from the producer group.

“The two key downside risks we have flagged are realizing: namely tariff escalation and somewhat higher OPEC+ supply,” Goldman analysts including Daan Struyven wrote in a note. “Price volatility is likely to stay elevated on higher recession risk.”

The pullback has also had a broader impact on key market gauges. Timespreads softened in a sign of expected looser balances, particularly further along the futures curve. At the same time, bearish oil options volumes soared to the highest level on record.

Still, wider supply risks remain. The Trump administration has threatened a maximum-pressure policy on oil-producing nations that are subject to US sanctions, including Iran and Venezuela. Any retreat in prices offers a bigger opportunity to restrict output in those nations without having an inflationary price spike.

“With potential supply disruptions stemming from sanctions and tariffs — on both sellers and buyers — oil prices are unlikely to stay below $70 for long,” said Mukesh Sahdev, global head of commodity markets at Rystad Energy.

