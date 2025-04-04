Rogers sells $5B network stake to pension-backed Blackstone Funds

Tony Staffieri, president and chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc., speaks during an event at the Canadian Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Executives told analysts last week that they've hit their goal of C$1 billion ($732 million) in cost synergies from the Shaw Communications Inc. deal a year ahead of schedule.

Rogers Communications Inc. agreed to sell a stake in its wireless network to funds managed by Blackstone Inc. in a C$7 billion ($4.9 billion) equity deal backed by four Canadian pensions.

Blackstone leads an investor group that includes Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board and British Columbia Investment Management Corp., according to a statement from Rogers.

The investment in a “minor” portion of Rogers’ wireless backhaul transport infrastructure will be treated as equity without affecting the firm’s credit ratings, the statement said. Blackstone will hold a 49.9 per cent equity interest in a new subsidiary that owns that portion, and Rogers will maintain operational control of its wireless network.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year and the proceeds will be used to repay debt.

“With this significant investment, we are executing on our commitment to de-lever our balance sheet,” Tony Staffieri, president and chief executive officer of Rogers, said in the statement.

Staffieri had previously described the deal as a “first of its kind” in Canada, saying proceeds would be used to cut the company’s leverage, which otherwise stood to increase further with its planned purchase of a 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. from BCE Inc.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.