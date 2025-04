Canadian and U.S. stock markets continue to be roiled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans today, which sent several prominent indexes nosediving Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index opened down more than 2.5 per cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.6 per cent, the S&P 500 fell nearly three per cent and the Nasdaq opened down more than three per cent.

More coming.

The Canadian Press