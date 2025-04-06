Barrick Gold proposes name change to reflect its copper push

Barrick Gold Corp., the world’s No. 2 gold producer, has proposed dropping “gold” from its name as it expand its copper mining operations.

“We are proposing to change our name from Barrick Gold Corporation to Barrick Mining Corporation, to reflect the company’s changing production profile,” the Canadian company said in a press release on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow has talked for years about his desire to grow the company’s copper operations.

Toronto-based Barrick is advancing work on a giant copper-gold project in Pakistan, called Reko Diq, and is expanding another major copper project in Zambia, Lumwana, which it says will become one of the world’s largest copper mines.

