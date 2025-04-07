13 charts reveal the tariff fallout across financial markets

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Financial markets are faltering around the world as investors worry U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war will hammer corporate earnings and trigger a potential global recession.

Here are 13 key charts that show the extent of the fallout:

U.S. stocks

S&P 500's Advancers-Decliners | US equities saw indiscriminate heavy selling in past week (Bloomberg)

The selloff in U.S. stocks has been widespread, with about 97% of the S&P 500 declining on Friday.

On a weekly basis, it was one of the broadest declines in recent years.

Valuations

US Equities Valuations Are Lowest Since 2023 | Stock valuations plunged further during previous crises (Bloomberg)

The slump has taken U.S. equities valuations to the lowest level since late 2023.

S&P stress

Wall Street Strategists Are Racing to Cut Targets | Oppenheimer, Evercore ISI were the latest to slash projections (Bloomberg)

Wall Street forecasters are racing to temper their views on U.S. equities.

The Vix

VIX Spikes to Highest Level Since August (Bloomberg)

The so-called “fear gauge,” an index of volatility expectations, continued to run higher on Monday as Trump showed no sign of reversing his stance.

U.S. Treasuries

US Treasuries US Yields Have Fallen to Lowest Since October | Treasuries have soared since the US announced tariffs last week (Bloomberg)

The U.S. 10-year yield has fallen around 40 basis points from a late-March high, to reach a six-month low as investors seek out havens.

Fed bets

Traders Fully Price Five Fed Interest-Rate Cuts This Year | Money markets boost easing bets on recession risks amid stock rout (Bloomberg)

Traders now see the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates five times this year, despite Chair Jerome Powell expressing worry on Friday about the inflation outlook.

The U.S. dollar

Dollar Briefly Erased Rally Since US Elections | Currency had worst day since 2022 last week before bouncing back (Bloomberg)

The U.S. dollar slumped last Thursday, briefly erasing its rally since the U.S. elections in November.

Risk-sensitive currencies

Trump's Tariffs Become a Systemic Shock for FX Markets | Australian dollar volatility is acting out of character (Bloomberg)

Risk-sensitive currencies are under heavy pressure as fears of a global recession grow — and the Australian dollar is now front and center in the latest market selloff, because of its exposure to trade and China.

Chinese stocks

Chinese Stocks in HK Sink on Trade War Concerns (Bloomberg)

Equities in one of Trump’s key targets fell, after Beijing had said on Friday it would retaliate. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index plunged 13%, its worst drop since 1997.

Emerging market equities

EM Stocks Plunge as Growth Fears Grip Markets (Bloomberg)

Emerging-market stocks surrendered their gains for the year in one of their worst days since the financial crisis.

Oil

Oil Crushed | Brent futures plunge as tariffs darken demand outlook (ICE Futures Europe)

Oil prices have been diving ever since the announcement of the tariffs, in a sign of concern the levies will hurt demand. The slide has been exacerbated by a surprise production increase from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Copper

Copper's Tariff-Fueled Selloff Is Among the Biggest Ever (Bloomberg)

The metal, a bellwether for the global economy given its role in manufacturing, dropped 10.4% last week. That ranked among the biggest in the modern history of the market, rivaling plunges seen in the pandemic, the subprime mortgage crisis, and a rogue-trading scandal in 1996.

Junk bonds

Junk-Rated CDS Index Climbed | A gauge of credit risk for high-yield firms in Europe widens rapidly (Markit itraxx Crossover index)

A gauge of credit risk for high-yield rated European firms has widened rapidly, a sign of stress as investors seek to hedge against potential defaults.

With assistance from Alaric Nightingale, Mark Burton, James Hirai, Ronan Martin, Malavika Kaur Makol, Michael Msika, Christian Dass and Vassilis Karamanis.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.