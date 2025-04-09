Keystone pipeline owner issues force majeure after oil spill

The owner of the Keystone pipeline issued a force majeure notice to companies that ship oil on the conduit after a leak in North Dakota on Tuesday released an estimated 3,500 barrels.
Keystone may not be able to meet obligations to send oil down the pipeline as of 5 p.m. local time yesterday, according to a notice from owner South Bow Corp. seen by Bloomberg. Updates will be provided, the company said. An email to South Bow was not immediately returned.
The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada into the U.S. and transports more than 620,000 barrels a day of oil, was shut after it leaked oil into a field early Tuesday near a pump station in North Dakota. Keystone carries up to 15 per cent of Canada’s crude exports to the U.S.
Nathan Risser and Robert Tuttle, Bloomberg News
