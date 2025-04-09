Keystone pipeline owner issues force majeure after oil spill

The owner of the Keystone pipeline issued a force majeure notice to companies that ship oil on the conduit after a leak in North Dakota on Tuesday released an estimated 3,500 barrels.

Keystone may not be able to meet obligations to send oil down the pipeline as of 5 p.m. local time yesterday, according to a notice from owner South Bow Corp. seen by Bloomberg. Updates will be provided, the company said. An email to South Bow was not immediately returned.