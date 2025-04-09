S&P/TSX composite down in volatile trading

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the utility and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher even as China raised its tariffs on U.S. goods in response to the latest moves by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.29 points at 22,465.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 120.06 points at 37,765.65. The S&P 500 index was up 27.85 points at 5,010.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 201.64 points at 15,469.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.53 cents US compared with 70.44 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$3.21 at US$56.37 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down three cents US at US$3.43 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$97.70 at US$3,087.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents US at US$4.21 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.