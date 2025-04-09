U.S. Steel falls 16 per cent after Trump says he doesn’t want Japanese owner

United States Steel Corp. shares tumbled as much as 16 per cent in post-market trading after U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not want to see the steelmaker owned by a Japanese company.
Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, pointed to the producer’s rising steel orders as evidence that it doesn’t need any investment right now. He also said he doesn’t want US Steel bought by “any other place,” apparently referring to other foreign buyers.
Trump has repeatedly said he did not want Nippon Steel Corp. to hold a majority stake in the U.S. company. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has 45 days to submit its final report to the president.
“I mean, if you go back to US Steel from 90 years ago, it was incredible, it was the number one company in the world for a long time,” Trump said. “That’s why we don’t want to see it go to Japan, and we love Japan but US Steel is a very special company.”
--With assistance from Skylar Woodhouse.
Joe Deaux, Bloomberg News
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.