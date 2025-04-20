The Week Ahead: Earnings from Rogers Communications; retail sales data due

Monday, April 21
No notable events or earnings
Tuesday, April 22
8:30 a.m. Canada Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (March)
Earnings:
- Lockheed Martin Corp
- RTX Corp
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
- Tesla Inc
Wednesday, April 23
2:00 p.m. U.S. Fed Beige Book
Earnings:
- Mullen Group Ltd
- Boeing Co
- Rogers Communications Inc
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
- Whitecap Resources Inc
- TFI International Inc
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd
- Precision Drilling Corp
Thursday, April 24
Earnings:
- PepsiCo Inc
- Southwest Airlines Co
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc
- Teck Resources Ltd
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
- Celestica Inc
- Intel Corp
- Alphabet Inc
Friday, April 25
8:30 a.m. Canada Retail Sales (February)
Earnings: Colgate-Palmolive