The Week Ahead: Earnings from Rogers Communications; retail sales data due

Monday, April 21

No notable events or earnings

Tuesday, April 22

8:30 a.m. Canada Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (March)

Earnings:

  • Lockheed Martin Corp
  • RTX Corp
  • West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
  • Tesla Inc

Wednesday, April 23

2:00 p.m. U.S. Fed Beige Book

Earnings:

  • Mullen Group Ltd
  • Boeing Co
  • Rogers Communications Inc
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
  • Whitecap Resources Inc
  • TFI International Inc
  • First Quantum Minerals Ltd
  • Precision Drilling Corp

Thursday, April 24

Earnings:

  • PepsiCo Inc
  • Southwest Airlines Co
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc
  • Teck Resources Ltd
  • Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
  • Celestica Inc
  • Intel Corp
  • Alphabet Inc

Friday, April 25

8:30 a.m. Canada Retail Sales (February)

Earnings: Colgate-Palmolive