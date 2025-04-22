Barrick to sell Alaska gold stake to John Paulson, Novagold

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Barrick Gold Corp. is exiting an Alaskan mining project by selling its 50 per cent stake to billionaire John Paulson and Novagold Resources Inc. for US$1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The agreement for the Donlin Gold project could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the people said. Novagold will pay $200 million, while Paulson Advisers LLC will put up $800 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Paulson, the hedge-fund manager behind Paulson & Co., is one of the largest investors in Vancouver-based Novagold, which opened a joint venture with Barrick in 2007 to develop Donlin. Paulson will be a full and equal partner in Donlin, the people said.

A representative for Barrick declined to comment. Representatives for Paulson and Novagold also declined to comment.

The sale marks Barrick’s latest move to shed assets and dispense with smaller investments while gold prices hit repeated record highs. Newmont Corp., the world’s top bullion producer, generated $4.3 billion on asset sales earlier this year — blowing past its initial projections as bullion prices climbed higher.

Barrick also started a process last year to sell its Tongon gold mine in Ivory Coast, though it has not yet found a buyer for the asset.

Jacob Lorinc and Liana Baker, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.