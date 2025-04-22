BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had no intention of firing U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell despite his frustration with the central bank not moving more quickly to slash interest rates.

“Never did,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “The press runs away with things. No, I have no intention of firing him. I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates.”

Trump’s National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Friday told reporters that Trump was studying the question of whether he’s able to fire Powell after a series of presidential social media posts and public comments criticizing the Federal Reserve.

The president unleashed a tirade against Powell last week right before the European Central Bank lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 2.25 per cent. The U.S. president repeatedly complained that the Fed was not cutting interest rates quickly enough.

Stephanie Lai, Bloomberg News