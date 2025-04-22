U.S. short-term yields climb with Treasury auctions set to begin

Rick Rieder, CIO of Global Fixed Income at BlackRock, shares his outlook for global fixed income amid trade war risks due to tariffs.

Short-term U.S. Treasury yields climbed Tuesday, while their European counterparts declined, as investor caution on U.S. assets was compounded by a pending auction of two-year notes and several U.S. Federal Reserve speakers.

U.S. two-year yields rose as much as five basis points to 3.81 per cent, while Germany’s two-year yield slid as much as six basis points to the lowest level since 2022. Longer-dated Treasury yields declined, partially reversing Monday’s dramatic yield-curve steepening move that occurred as those yields jumped.

Treasury debt, traditionally the world’s premier haven asset, cheapened in recent weeks as investor confidence in U.S. assets was shaken by U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to restrict imports and pressure Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. As volatility ripped through global markets, European government bonds emerged as an alternative refuge.

There’s an “ongoing retreat by cross-border real money investors” from U.S. bond markets, including the Treasury market, according to research by John Velis at BNY Markets. Outflows eased somewhat last week following one of the worst weeks for cross-border flows in several years the previous week, Velis said in a report.

Adding to upward pressure on U.S. short-term yields, the Treasury Department plans to sell US$69 billion of new two-year notes in a monthly auction at 1 p.m. New York time. It’s the first of three note auctions this week, and despite indications that global investors are souring on the U.S., appears likely to draw the lowest yield for a two-year note auction since September.

“The risks to Treasury auctions in the current environment have been adding the pressure on the front-end,” John Canavan, strategist at Oxford Economics, said in a note. “Bund yields are lower, outperforming Treasuries as market participants rethink safe-haven assets.”

This week’s auction cycle also includes five- and seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Two-year Treasuries yield about 3.78 per cent, down from this year’s peak level of 4.42 per cent in early January. Investors have driven short-term Treasury yields lower anticipating that the Trump administration’s tariffs agenda will hurt U.S. economic growth later in the year, leading the Fed to cut interest rates.

Derivatives markets are almost fully pricing in a quarter-point rate cut in July and a cumulative 90 basis points of easing by year-end, even as Fed officials have swung their focus to tariff-driven inflation risks.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, the first of several central bank officials slated to speak Tuesday, emphasized the central bank’s commitment to low and stable inflation for economic mobility.

The drop in long-term Treasury erased much of Monday’s sharp increase, which was briefly extended during Asian trading hours Tuesday.

“We are seeing European investors repatriate some of their investments in the US,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management. “We expect that trend to continue as long as tariff policies and other anti-globalization policies are seriously discussed.”

While an auction of German two-year notes drew orders of €6.4 billion ($7.4 billion) earlier Tuesday, the lowest since 2023, the front-end of the German curve remains attractive since it stands to benefit from additional interest-rate cuts from the European Central Bank. Sticky inflation is hampering the Fed, however the ECB has a clear path to cut further following a seventh such reduction last week.

What Bloomberg strategists say

“Germany’s front-end bonds may see a mild correction after their recent feverish rally, but even so, they are poised to retain much of the recent gains after the European Central Bank’s remarkable dovish turn last week.”

— Ven Ram, Macro Strategist, Dubai.

Money markets added to wagers on the extent of ECB cuts on Tuesday, pricing about 70 basis points through year-end, three basis points more than at Friday’s close. Policymakers including Martins Kazaks have warned that US tariffs are stoking uncertainty and raising the risk of an economic recession in the euro area.

Ending the independence of the Fed “will make the tariffs saga look like a picnic,” said UBS Group AG chief strategist Bhanu Baweja. “You’re compromising the exorbitant privilege of the US, you’re compromising interest rates in the US, you’re compromising for the rest of the world the cost of capital.”

Michael Mackenzie and Alice Gledhill, Bloomberg News