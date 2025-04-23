Are U.S. Treasuries really losing their safe-haven appeal?

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Investors typically flock to U.S. Treasury bonds as a haven from gyrations in financial markets. They rallied during the global financial crisis, on 9/11 and even when America’s own credit rating was cut.

Yet something unusual happened in early April amid the chaos unleashed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of “reciprocal” tariffs. Instead of rising as riskier assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies tumbled, Treasuries followed them lower. Yields on U.S. government bonds saw their biggest weekly surge in over two decades.

The sense that the US$29 trillion Treasuries market is the port of choice in a market storm has been a unique advantage for the world’s biggest economy, helping to keep a lid on U.S. borrowing costs over the decades. But lately they’ve been trading a little more like a risky asset. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers went so far as to say they were behaving like the debt of an emerging-market country.

This has profound implications for the global financial system. As the world’s “risk-free” asset, Treasuries are used as a benchmark to determine the price of everything from stocks to sovereign bonds and mortgage rates, while serving as collateral for trillions of dollars of lending a day.

Here are some of the arguments put forward by investors and market prognosticators to explain April’s unusual moves in Treasuries — along with some potential alternative “safe havens.”

Tariff-driven inflation

Even after Trump paused most of his reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, those that remain on China were far higher than previously signalled, and separate tariffs remained in place on automobiles, steel, aluminum and various goods from Canada and Mexico, with Trump threatening additional import duties down the line.

There’s concern that companies will respond by passing on the cost of those levies to consumers in the form of higher prices. An inflation shock would hit demand for Treasuries as it would eat into the future value of the fixed income payments they provide.

And if a surge in prices is accompanied by falling economic output or zero growth — a situation known as stagflation — monetary policy would enter a new period of uncertainty, with the U.S. Federal Reserve forced to choose between supporting growth or suppressing inflation.

Dash for cash

Some investors may have ditched Treasuries along with other U.S. assets to hide out in the ultimate haven: cash.

Assets in U.S. money-market funds — which are often viewed as like cash, with the extra upside that they earn money over time — have soared for some time as the Federal Reserve delayed rate cuts, and reached a record in the week through April 2.

Policy uncertainty

Investors demand a discount for investing in countries with a history of turbulent politics and economic instability. That’s one reason why Argentine government debt, for example, carried a yield of 13% in mid-April.

Trump’s rabbit-out-of-the-hat politics and radical tariff policies are making it hard to know how friendly the country’s investing environment will be even a year down the line.

Another driver of money into the U.S. is the perception that the power of its judiciary and other institutions of state will keep government in check and ensure a measure of policy continuity. Trump’s willingness to challenge lawyers who stand in his way and bend the Fed and other independent agencies to his will may be undermining some of the confidence in those checks and balances that helped to make the U.S. the world’s biggest destination for foreign investment.

Fiscal strains

When the U.S. dollar replaced gold as the world’s reserve asset in the mid-1970s, central banks bought Treasuries as a way to place their stores of dollars. They was seen as a cast-iron investment because the federal government has never broken its promise to repay what it borrowed.

The U.S. national debt is now 121% as a share of gross domestic product. Trump entered office betting he could reduce the budget deficit by firing up economic growth with tax cuts, and more recently has suggested revenue from tariffs would help reduce the burden too.

But others worry his policies will only bloat the national debt. Trump is trying to make tax cuts enacted during his first term in office permanent, in addition to the additional tax cuts he has planned. And if tariffs tip the economy into a recession, the government may be pressured to raise spending.

Given that, the spiral up in U.S. Treasury yields could be a sign of “good old capital flight” as foreign investors become less willing to finance the U.S. deficit, according to Mike Riddell, a fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity International. “The global ‘bond vigilantes’ are clearly alive and well,” he said.

Foreign selling

It’s hard to prove in real-time, but often when Treasuries fall there is speculation of foreign selling. This time the suggestion is that it’s been happening in response to Trump’s tariffs. China and Japan are the biggest holders of U.S. government debt. Official data show both have been reducing their holdings for some time.

The possibility of China’s government playing a role is on the more speculative end of the spectrum, given its trading activity is a closely guarded secret. But strategists often point to the country’s stockpile of Treasuries as a potential point of leverage over the U.S. — even if aggressive sales could come at a steep cost for China by driving down the value of its foreign reserves.

Hedge fund trades

The basis trade — a popular hedge fund strategy that profits from the difference between cash Treasuries and futures — may be one reason why Treasury yields surged in early April.

The gap in prices is often minuscule, so investors typically use high amounts of leverage to fund the trade. This can cause problems when market turmoil hits and investors rush to rapidly unwind their positions to repay their loans. The risk is that it can create a cascade effect that causes yields to spiral, or even worse, leads the Treasury market to seize up, much like what occurred in the basis trade unwind of 2020.

Others point to an abrupt collapse of a popular wager that Treasuries would perform better than interest-rate swaps. Instead, swaps outperformed as banks liquidating bonds to meet clients’ liquidity needs then added swap contracts to maintain some exposure to any possible rally in bonds.

So if not Treasuries, then what?

Money managers in Europe and Japan have found there are now credible alternatives to buying U.S. Treasuries, potentially enticing them to shift allocations to places where the policy outlook appears more stable. German bonds were one of the main beneficiaries amid the broader turmoil.

Gold, another classic safe-haven asset, soared to a record high in April, outperforming almost every other major asset class. Central banks have been accumulating the precious metal for some time in a bid to diversify out of dollar assets. However, unlike bonds, investing in gold provides no regular income. It only brings a return if the price has risen by the time its owner sells it.

Ultimately, no alternative investment provides the kind of liquidity and depth of the U.S. Treasury market, and to seriously divest from it would take years, not weeks. Yet some market watchers see April’s market moves as potentially the beginning of a global pivot, and a reappraisal of the assets that are fundamental to U.S. economic dominance.

