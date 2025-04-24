BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Facing tariff headwinds and White House pressure on some of its businesses, PepsiCo Inc. lowered its full-year profit outlook, as an unpredictable U.S. trade policy and worsening consumer sentiment drive up costs and dent demand for the company’s snacks and soft drinks.

The owner of the Gatorade, Lipton and Quaker brands now expects 2025 earnings per share about even with 2024 based on constant currencies, versus an earlier view for growth in the mid single-digit percentage. The company continues to expect a low single-digit rise in organic revenue, which excludes some items, it said in a statement Thursday.

With a broad variety of consumables, from breakfast cereals and fruit juices to salty chips and sweet sodas, PepsiCo offers a glimpse at the state of consumers as policies instituted by President Donald Trump take hold. The company is also preparing to contend with rising supply-chain costs as new U.S. tariffs increase the cost of ingredients.

“As we look ahead, we expect more volatility and uncertainty, particularly related to global trade developments,” Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said in a statement, adding that the company is working to lessen the impact of higher costs where possible.

The shares fell 1.6 per cent at 9:42 a.m. in New York. The stock had declined 6.4 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close, less than the drop in the S&P 500 Index over the same period.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week announced plans to phase out the use of all petroleum-based synthetic food dyes, impacting many products produced by PepsiCo. He is also lobbying state governors to join his campaign to limit access to sugary sweets and drinks.

“In the next couple of years, we will have migrated all of the portfolio into natural colors,” Laguarta said on the earnings call.

PepsiCo Inc. reported a 1.8 per cent drop in first-quarter sales to US$17.9 billion. Organic sales, which exclude the effects of currency volatility and acquisitions, rose 1.2 per cent. Core earnings came in at $1.48 a share, versus the $1.49 average estimate of analysts.

In the key North America market, PepsiCo’s volumes slipped 1 per cent at its Frito-Lay snacks division, while they fell 3 per cent for the beverage units. Executives have said in recent months that the company seeks to offer a greater variety of price points to lure shoppers who are cutting back on spending.

Laguarta said the company is working on “right-sizing the cost” of its Frito-Lay products.

In a report to clients this week, TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow predicted PepsiCo “will eventually resume aggressive promotional spending on salty snacks.”

PepsiCo is also contending with government efforts to prohibit low-income citizens from using federal food vouchers to purchase soda and candy. “Some of our categories could be exposed,” Laguarda said.

According to data from RBC Capital, nearly 6 per cent of PepsiCo’s U.S. sales come from SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, purchases.

Brett Pulley, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.