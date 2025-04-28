Financial and telecom sectors boost S&P/TSX composite

Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Strength in the financial and telecom sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.28 points at 24,754.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.61 points at 40,136.11. The S&P 500 index was down 25.28 points at 5,499.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 159.08 points at 17,223.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.26 cents US compared with 72.13 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.05 at US$61.97 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 19 cents US at US$3.30 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$38.40 at US$3,336.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny US at US$4.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.