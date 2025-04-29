Gildan Activewear sees Q1 profit rise to US$84.7 million, net sales also up

Signage is seen at Gildan Activewear Inc.'s annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Gildan Activewear Inc. saw its earnings rise to US$84.7 million in its latest quarter. The Montreal-based apparel maker, which keeps its book in U.S. dollars, says the first-quarter profit compared with net earnings of US$78.7 million a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter ended March 30 totalled US$711.7 million, up from US$695.8 million.

On an adjusted basis, Gildan says it earned US$89.8 million in the quarter, compared with US$99.1 million a year ago.

Those figures translated to adjusted earnings of 59 cents US per diluted share, flat compared with a year before.

Financial markets data firm Refinitiv said on average analysts had expected adjusted earnings of 57 cents US per diluted share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press