Pounce now on S&P 500 downside insurance, volatility mavens say

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, shares his assessment of the U.S. market and S&P 500 performance amid trade war.

U.S. stocks just notched an explosive rebound from their lows. Don’t get too comfortable, say some of the market’s volatility watchers.

Strategists at Susquehanna International Group and TD Securities are among those urging investors to buy insurance in the options markets in case stocks take a return trip to the depths reached earlier this month.

Such hedges have become cheaper following a rally that saw the S&P 500 Index rebound 10% from its April lows. The price of one-month puts on the benchmark index, which are used to protect against equity declines, relative to calls — which benefit from rising stock prices — is at its cheapest since U.S. President Donald Trump launched sweeping tariffs on April 2.

Options mavens point out that while the market cheered signs that Trump was willing to relent on his harshest trade policies, there is little clarity on how tariffs will be resolved or what damage they will ultimately do to the U.S. economy. Levies on China remain as high as 145% with little hope for a near-term resolution, while a three-month pause on duties from other countries expires in July.

“There’s plenty of stuff still on the table that is economically important, whether it’s the severe tariff situation with China, or the 10% tariffs across the board,” said Rocky Fishman, founder of the research firm Asym500 LLC and the former head of index derivatives strategy at Goldman Sachs. “I think the market is under-appreciating the extent to which that could still shake investor confidence.”

Downside Hedging Costs Fall on S&P 500 | Cost of 1-month S&P 500 puts falls relative to calls (Bloomberg)

To be sure, the call to beef up on portfolio protection hasn’t been universal. The S&P 500 has made up roughly half of its losses after falling to the edge of a bear market this month, with bullish investors confident that the White House is likely to further relent on trade policies if markets crater again.

Winning streak

The S&P 500 has risen for five straight sessions, its longest winning streak since November. The Cboe Volatility Index, a broad measure of demand for protection from stock volatility, stands at 25, down from a high of around 60 on April 7.

At the same time, demand for so-called tail protection, or insurance against unlikely but potentially catastrophic events, has dropped in recent weeks, according to Mandy Xu, head of derivatives market intelligence at Cboe Global Markets.

That’s “a sign of investor confidence in the ‘Trump put,’” she wrote in a report published on Monday.

Other market participants see it differently. Fishman, of Asym500 LLC, notes that realized volatility, a measure of price fluctuations that have already occurred, is much higher than implied volatility, which shows expectations for future market swings. To him, that is a sign that investors may have let their guard down, even as they are faced with more potential twists in the trade war, as well as a gauntlet of corporate earnings and economic data.

Joseph Ferrara, an investment strategist at Gateway Investment Advisers, said his firm is looking to buy puts once again after selling the derivatives for a profit during the height of volatility in early April.

Besides the uncertainty of the global trade war, Ferrara is also wary that lighter trading volumes in the summer could exacerbate market moves, boosting overall volatility.

Christopher Jacobson of Susquehanna recommended that clients “who fear that the recent rally could just be yet another bear market bounce” hedge around current levels.

“Questions remain about the ultimate tariff outcome, the strength of the consumer, corporate earnings,” he wrote last week. “Much of the recent gains have been built off generally low volumes, with some suggesting the bounce is more a function of short covering.”

Meanwhile, TD’s Ling Zhou is more concerned about the outlook over the six- to nine-month period due to economic risks that could surface during that time. He recommends selling S&P 500 calls that expire in October and using that cash to buy puts.

Bernard Goyder, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.