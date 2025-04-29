S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Kris Backus, TMX broadcast manager, works in the broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as energy stocks moved lower, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.03 points at 24,784.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 183.46 points at 40,411.05. The S&P 500 index was up 5.14 points at 4,533.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.81 points at 17,363.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.16 cents US compared with 72.20 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.37 at US$60.68 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents US at US$3.39 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$22.60 at US$3,325.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny US at US$4.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press