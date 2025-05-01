Stagflation in Canada? Private equity manager says investors should adjust accordingly

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

One private equity manager says that while Canada has faced longstanding stagflation risks, it faces further challenges from U.S. tariffs and investors should adjust portfolios accordingly.

Stephen Johnston, a private equity manager and director of Omnigence Asset Management, said in an interview with BNNBloomberg.ca Wednesday that stagflation conditions have been present in Canada for “quite a long time.”

He added that U.S. tariff threats have become another factor that make the outlook “much worse.” Johnston said that he is not referring to stagflation conditions similar to the 1970s, but rather below trend growth, coming in at around zero per cent real gross domestic product (GDP) or slightly negative, and above trend inflation.

On the inflation side, Johnston said Canada has issues of high levels of indebtedness where the government and households tend to consume more than they produce and borrow to fund consumption, spurring inflation over the medium term. On the capital allocation side, he notes large amounts of investment is tied up in residential real estate – an unproductive asset.

“So, we tend to under invest in the economy. Capital from Canada tends to flow out of the country, so it shrinks the pool of capital for investment. And foreigners don’t tend to allocate to Canada because they perceive it as a market that’s hostile to investment,” Johnston said.

“We have inflationary macro conditions, and we have recessionary capital conditions, and that presents a challenge. Because it takes a very long time to turn those things around. Once you have stagflationary macro-overall conditions, it can take decades to fix.”

According to Johnston, tariffs enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration are part of an overall strategy to pull in investment capital into the U.S., which in turn could take capital from some of its key trading partners. If the strategy is successful, he said it will be both “recessionary” and “inflationary” in Canada due partly to the deficit.

“I think we’ve got a serious problem here. The United States is effectively our only export market, and it’s responsible for like 25 per cent of Canadian GDP. And if they’re going to pull capital out of Canada, pull industrial capacity out of Canada, it’s going to seriously impact our growth,” Johnston said.

Over the past two decades, Johnston said Canada has developed a reputation for being “very hostile to capital,” highlighting that the majority of pension plan assets in Canada are invested outside the country.

“You can see it in the foreign direct investment flows, there’s very little capital that flows into Canada from third party countries and Canadian capital… tends to flow out of the country.”

He added it could take a long time to shed this reputation.

“This is why it’s our investment thesis, because it’s taken decades to get to this point, and it’ll take decades to fix even if we have the will to fix it, even if we decide as a nation that we want to prioritize the formation of capital,” Johnston said.

Over the medium term, he said Canada could attract more capital in its natural resource sector.

“I’m not suggesting that we should have the whole economy being mining and oil and gas but in the short (and) in the medium term it’s our comparative advantage,” he said.

Adjust portfolios

Given the economic challenges Canada faces, Johnston suggests investors adjust their portfolios accordingly and instead of turning their portfolios “upside down,” he recommends investors hedge against inflation and recessions to not rely on growth in middle class demand.

Over the last 30 years, he noted that most investors have posited themselves as “very long growth and very short inflation.”

“I think they need to be short growth, or shorter growth, and short middle-class demand and long inflation,” Johnston said.

“They need to pick up things that do well in inflationary (environments), hedge inflation and hedge recessions and particularly, you do not want to be exposed to strategies or investment ideas that require robust middle-class demand, because stagflation is very hard on the middle class.”

Two specific industries he said he likes are automotive maintenance and farmland.

“As the middle class comes under pressure and people stop buying new cars because (of) inflation pressures and economic growth pressures, they tend to own their cars for much longer. They tend to accumulate much more mileage,” Johnston said.

“We own one of the biggest farmland portfolios in Canada. It’s about half a billion dollars. It loves stagflation. It hedges inflation really well, because it’s a hard asset, producing a spot commodity. And it hedges recessions really well. It hedges economic contraction really well, because the demand for food is inelastic during a recession, people don’t stop eating.”