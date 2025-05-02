Copper rises as China says it’s weighing trade talks with U.S.

Copper rose after China said it was evaluating having trade talks with the U.S., raising optimism that negotiations could reduce tariffs between the world’s two largest economies.

The metal gained for a second day, tracking a move in other risk assets. China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it had noted senior U.S. officials’ desire to begin talks and was examining the possibility.

Base metals have been battered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on China, which threaten to undercut economic growth and curb demand for commodities. So far, Beijing has declined requests for direct talks between the countries’ two leaders, threatening to prolong the ongoing stalemate.

But after an initial selloff in early April, copper prices have been bolstered by signs of strong demand in China, and tightening supplies in the global market. Copper stockpiles have plunged in Shanghai, and on Friday, readily available inventories on the London Metal Exchange also fell after a large order for metal stored in Taiwan.

Copper was 2 per cent higher at $9,386 a ton on the LME at 12:25 p.m. local time. All metals gained on Friday, led by tin which added 3.1 per cent. Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

Later on Friday, traders will look to a headline U.S. employment report for signs of the initial impact of tariffs on the jobs market. Economists see hiring slowing, though the bulk of the effects aren’t expected to kick in until later in the year.

